Nation and World

Labor Day weekend traffic causes jam at Cajon Pass in California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 6:58 pm
 

Heavy holiday traffic has caused a traffic jam in the Cajon Pass area on Interstate 15 in Southern California.

CBS LA reported that “it’s a sea of cars” in the northbound lanes of the 15 as the Labor Day weekend starts. The CBS helicopter reporter said on Twitter that a crash on Route 138 at the 15 may have been contributing to the traffic jam.

This Labor Day weekend is expected to draw additional visitors to Las Vegas Valley roads, but don’t expect the volume seen during the normally busy holiday weekend.

Last November, a winter storm caused problems for drivers at Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 in Southern California.

