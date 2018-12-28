Man accused of killing California police officer arrested

Authorities say the man accused of killing a California police officer during a traffic stop has been captured.

This Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 image from a surveillance camera video and provided by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department shows a suspect police are searching for in connection to the fatal shooting of an officer during a traffic stop in Northern California. (Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Newman Police Department shows officer Ronil Singh of Newman Police Department who was killed by an unidentified suspect. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said Singh was conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in the town of Newman, Calif. when he called out "shots fired" over his radio. (Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that took the life of Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh, 33, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Newman, Calif. Authorities were searching Wednesday for a gunman who shot and killed the police officer during a traffic stop in California. (Deke Farrow/The Modesto Bee via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say the man accused of killing a California police officer during a traffic stop has been captured.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Friday that Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested in Bakersfield in the death of Cpl. Ronil Singh.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally after crossing the border in Arizona. He didn’t say when that happened but that he has been in the U.S. for several years.

Christianson says Perez Arriaga is from Mexico and was trying to cross back over the border before his arrest.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga had two prior drunken driving arrests and known gang affiliations.