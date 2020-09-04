Man tries to kidnap infant in Arizona store, police say

A woman was buying groceries Thursday inside a Bashas store in Flagstaff when a man took the woman’s shopping cart with her child still in the cart, according to police.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Thursday, a woman was buying groceries at 9:35 a.m. inside a Bashas store located near Interstate 40 and Beulah Boulevard when a man who was using a nearby self-checkout finished buying his groceries and took the woman’s shopping cart with the child still in the cart, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

This event was reported by STN and CBS 5 in Phoenix.

The video released by the police shows the man casually taking the handle of the cart and starting to push it away.

“The mother quickly noticed the male leaving with her infant and stopped the male, preventing her child from being abducted,” police said in a published report.

The suspect is a white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing slacks and a collared shirt.