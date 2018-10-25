No Powerball winner; jackpot grows to $750 million

No one has won the big Powerball prize, so the estimated jackpot now grows to $750 million — the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

A customer purchases lottery tickets, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at La Preferida Superdiscount store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DES MOINES, Iowa — No one has won the big Powerball prize, so the estimated jackpot now grows to $750 million — the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The next drawing will be Saturday.

On Wednesday night, when it was at $620 million, the Powerball jackpot looked sort of puny given all the attention lavished on the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Only three lottery jackpots have been larger than this Powerball, but with two giant prizes in one week, it’s hard not to compare.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.

The Primm Valley Lotto Store, 31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is the closest spot to buy lottery tickets, about 45 miles southwest of the valley.

The next closest is the Arizona Last Stop, about 60 miles to the southeast, near mile marker 30 on U.S. Highway 93 in White Hills, Arizona.