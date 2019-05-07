Passengers in jet that left Las Vegas, crashed in Mexico, ID’d

The wreckage of the Canadair Challenger 600 that killed 14 on Sunday was found in the Coahuila mountain range. (State of Coahuila Twitter)

The Mexican newspapers El Universal and Milenio have identified the people killed in Sunday’s crash of a plane that took off from McCarran International Airport and was bound for Monterrey International Airport.

Five of the 13 passengers on board the Canadair Challenger 600 plane were members of one family, according to El Universal.

La familia Reyes – Luna compuesta por papá , mamá y sus tres hijos. También murieron la novia de Guillermo y el novio de Jade Paola. Todos viajaban en el avión que cayó ayer en Coahuila. Más Información en:👇https://t.co/b2E7RTwfEY pic.twitter.com/nkbZaMcmWt — Gerardo Durán (@GerardoEspacio) May 7, 2019

Luis Octavio Reyes Dominguez, his wife Loyda Liliana Luna Larrosa, and their three children, Guillermo Octavio Reyes Dominguez, Jade Paola Reyes Luna and Frida Alejandrina Reyes Luna were killed in the crash. Luis Octavio Reyes Dominguez was an engineer with state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos.

Jade Paola Reyes Luna posted on her Instagram account moments before boarding the plane on Sunday.

According to her LinkedIn account, Reyes Luna had earned a degree in International Tourism.

Milenio said the Ministry of Public Safety released a list of those who were on the doomed plane, including the pilot and crew.

The newspapers said the plane’s occupants were in Las Vegas to attend Saturday’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez tweeted his condolences to the families of those killed.

Lamento profundamente el terrible accidente del avión proveniente de Vegas. Agradezco de corazón el apoyo de toda la gente que viaja para ver mis peleas. Mis oraciones están con sus familiares. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) May 6, 2019

La Prensa, another Mexico-based newspaper, reported the pilot’s last known contact with the Monterrey Area Control Center was when the aircraft was about 151 nautical miles, from Monclova. Rain and strong winds were reported when the plane disappeared in the Coahuila mountain range. The remains of the aircraft reportedly were spotted from the air in a mountainous, difficult-to-access area.