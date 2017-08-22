Philadelphia commuter train crash injures more than 40

More than 40 people were injured when a train crashed into another train that was parked at a station in suburban Philadelphia.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — More than 40 people were injured when a train crashed into another train that was parked at a station in suburban Philadelphia.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Agency spokeswoman Heather Redfern says 42 people were injured in the Tuesday morning crash at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby. She says none of the injuries are life threatening.

An inbound Norristown High Speed Line train crashed into an unoccupied, parked train at the terminal, Redfern said.

In an early morning news briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said at least four people suffered serious injuries. The victims were taken to area hospitals.

Redfern said the driver of the train that drove into the parked train has been treated and released from the hospital.

One passenger told reporters at the scene that the operator of the train was “all banged up.” The passenger said “there was blood everywhere.”

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Redfern said Norristown trains are now operating as normal, but no express trains are running. She said commuters can expect some delays.

In February, four people were injured in a crash near the 69th Street Terminal involving three out-of-service commuter trains. At the time, SEPTA said one train rear-ended another on a loop where trains turn around to get back into service. Cars from that accident derailed and hit a third train on nearby tracks.