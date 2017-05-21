Pippa Middleton marries hedge fund manager as royals look on

Pippa Middleton, centre and James Matthews gesture after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Pippa Middleton, right, is escorted by her father Michael Middleton, as she arrives for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to her daughter Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry, right, arrive at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

A view of St Mark's Church in Englefield, England ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Carole Middleton and her son James arrive for the wedding of her daughter Pippa and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, smiles as she kneels next to her children Princess Charlotte, second right, and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, walks with the flower boys and girls after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Pippa Middleton, background right, kisses James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince William, right, talks to James Middleton after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, smiles at her daughter Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

ENGLEFIELD, England — Two likely future British kings were there, along with one of the world’s most photographed women, the often-adorable Prince Harry, a multilingual tennis legend and a brash TV reality star.

But all eyes were on Pippa Middleton on Saturday as she walked down the aisle of a 12th-century church wearing a custom hand-embroidered gown with a tiara and long veil to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Reporters, photographers and camera crews invaded the small village of Englefield west of London, home to St. Mark’s Church, and nearby Bucklebury, where a lavish reception was held Saturday night at the estate of the bride’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

Middleton, 33, is not royalty. But the star-studded wedding took on some aspects of a royal wedding, with well-wishers gathering outside the church grounds hoping for a glimpse.

She arrived in a vintage Jaguar to enter the church on the arm of her father. Older sister Kate, also known as the Duchess of Cambridge, looked after the page boys and bridesmaids, who were all under five years old and included her own children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Prince William and Prince Harry, decked out in formal morning suits, seemed relaxed as they strolled into the church and were greeted by the groom’s well-known brother, Spencer Matthews, a star on the TV show “Made in Chelsea.”

Matthews, 41, smiled broadly and sported elegant formal wear set off by a pale blue vest.

The new couple emerged from the church an hour later. The children dropped flower petals in their path before the couple celebrated their union with a kiss. Then it was off for champagne and, later, a short spin in a different Jaguar.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said the Middletons could take pleasure in the day: Their first daughter, Kate, had married a future king, and their second daughter, Pippa, had married an extremely wealthy, charming and handsome man.

“You can’t do better than that,” she said.

Matthew and Pippa briefly dated in 2012 but became serious last year. He proposed during a visit to the enchanting Lake District, setting in motion what is being called the society wedding of the year.

The wedding plan was not without risks — including having such young children in the wedding party. But George and Charlotte — and the rest of the page boys and bridesmaids — did extremely well in public, winning hearts along the way in their custom-made outfits.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were among the guests.

Pippa had kept the identity of her wedding designer a secret until she stepped out wearing a fitted, dramatic frock by English designer Giles Deacon.

The dress had a high neckline and a corseted bodice, with draping to the front and a heart-shaped detail in the back. Deacon said the lace bodice was embroidered with pearl details over a layered organza-and-tulle underskirt.

“It was a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa’s support of British fashion,” he said.

Kate, so often the center of attention as she performs her royal duties or poses for the cover of Vogue, gracefully ceded the spotlight to her younger sister. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a long-sleeved, blush pink Alexander McQueen dress.

She focused on making sure the young page boys and bridesmaids behaved, once raising her finger to shush the rambunctious youngsters.

Privacy-hungry Prince Harry was nearly able to bring his American girlfriend to the wedding reception without being photographed. Nearly.

Actress Meghan Markle did not attend the church ceremony, but she did attend the evening reception. She and Harry were photographed driving up to Middleton’s parents’ estate for the lavish soiree, which was off-limits to the press.

One photo, published Sunday on the front page of The Sun newspaper, showed Harry at the wheel of an Audi with Markle by his side.

Harry, 32, has been dating Markle since last year. He confirmed the relationship in November when he complained about intrusive press coverage.

The 35-year-old Markle plays ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane in the hit U.S. television drama “Suits.”

The bride’s parents built an elaborate glass marquee on their estate in Bucklebury for the reception and guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.

The airspace above both villages was closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

Middleton was relatively unknown until her figure-hugging bridesmaid gown attracted attention at the 2011 royal wedding of Kate and Prince William. That sparked completely unfounded rumors that she was dating Prince Harry.

She has written a book about entertaining and columns for Vanity Fair while also working at her parents’ lucrative “Party Pieces” business.