Police investigate reports of shots fired at Washington state college

DES MOINES, Wash. — Fire officials in Washington state said they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

Police armed with heavy weaponry swarmed Highline College in the city of Des Moines Friday morning after the reports of shots about 9 a.m. Students were told to shelter in place as police searched the campus.

About an hour after the initial report, the South King Fire agency tweeted it knew of “no known” victims.

Police say they are trying to determine whether shots were fired.

The Renton Police Department said on Twitter that the reports were not confirmed but advised people to avoid the area around the school.

The college says that police were evacuating buildings and assessing the situation.

The school is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle in Des Moines, Washington. It has about 17,000 students.

SWAT team officers carrying guns were seen on video walking around one of the school’s parking lots.