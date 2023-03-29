65°F
Nation and World

Pope Francis to be hospitalized for several days, Vatican says

By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press
March 29, 2023 - 11:52 am
 
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday ...
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday ...
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis holds a plastic bag as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's S ...
Pope Francis holds a plastic bag as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at ...
Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday for some previously scheduled tests, slipping out of the Vatican after his general audience and before the busy start of Holy Week this Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Pope Francis hugs a child at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at t ...
Pope Francis hugs a child at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican says Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy.

He said Wednesday that Francis had been suffering some breathing trouble in recent days and went to the Gemelli hospital for tests.

“The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy,” Bruni’s statement said.

