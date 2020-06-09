88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Remains found at Idaho property of man linked to missing kids

By Rebecca Boone The Associated Press
June 9, 2020 - 2:12 pm
 

BOISE, Idaho — Human remains have been found at an Idaho man’s home that was searched Tuesday during an investigation into the disappearance of his new wife’s two children — a case that has vexed investigators since last year and attracted worldwide attention.

Chad Daybell, who recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was taken into custody, according to police in the small town of Rexburg. He has not been charged, and his attorney, Mark Means, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, haven’t been seen since September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts. Besides the missing children, the couple has been under scrutiny following the deaths of both of their former spouses and drew attention for their doomsday beliefs.

Rexburg police, along with investigators from the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, were searching Chad Daybell’s home in the eastern Idaho town of Salem for the second time. The search warrant is sealed, and Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagan said in a statement that he couldn’t reveal details other than to say the search was linked to the disappearance of the children.

“Throughout the investigation detectives and investigators have recovered what’s believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time,” Hagan said.

Police wouldn’t answer any additional questions right now, he said.

Awaiting trial

Lori Daybell is awaiting trial on charges of child abandonment and obstructing the investigation and has pleaded not guilty. The Idaho attorney general’s office announced this year that it was investigating Chad Daybell in the death of his wife at the time, Tammy Daybell.

The complicated case began last summer, when Lori Daybell’s ex-husband Charles Vallow was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox, in Phoenix. At the time, Cox said the shooting was in self-defense. Charles and Lori Vallow had been estranged, and in divorce documents Charles Vallow claimed Lori believed she had become a god-like figure who was responsible for ushering in the biblical end times. Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.

Shortly after Charles Vallow’s death, Lori and her children moved to Idaho. Tylee was last seen in September headed into Yellowstone National Park with her mom and other family for a day trip, and JJ was last seen by school officials several days later.

Police began investigating the children’s whereabouts after relatives raised concerns. Investigators have said both Chad and Lori Daybell claimed the children were staying with friends.

Tammy Daybell died in her sleep last October of what her obituary said were natural causes. Authorities grew suspicious when Chad Daybell married Lori just two weeks later, and they had Tammy Daybell’s body exhumed in December. The results of that autopsy have not been released.

Law enforcement officers first searched Chad Daybell’s home on Jan. 3 in connection with Tammy’s death, removing more than 40 items including several pieces of computer equipment.

MOST READ
1
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
2
Travelers head home after weekend at Las Vegas casinos
Travelers head home after weekend at Las Vegas casinos
3
Fiore, through state GOP, denies making ‘racially charged’ remarks after rebuke by county party
Fiore, through state GOP, denies making ‘racially charged’ remarks after rebuke by county party
4
MGM Resorts bettor places $157K in NFL wagers at Bellagio
MGM Resorts bettor places $157K in NFL wagers at Bellagio
5
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral service for her brother George Floyd at The Fountain of ...
Hundreds pack Houston church for George Floyd’s funeral
By Juan A. Lozano, Nomaan Merchant and Adam Geller The Associated Press

Cellphone video of the encounter, including his pleas of “I can’t breathe,” ignited protests and scattered violence across the U.S. and around the world.

Derek Chauvin (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)
Bond raised to $1M for former officer charged in Floyd’s death
By Steve Karnowski The Associated Press

Derek Chauvin, 44, said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared before Hennepin County Judge Denise Reilly on closed-circuit TV from the state’s maximum security prison.

Protesters march Saturday, June 6, 2020, in New York. Demonstrations continue across the United ...
Q&A: When protesters cry ‘defund the police’, what does it mean?
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

It’s not necessarily about gutting police department budgets. Still, some activists and lawmakers have raised the possibility of completely disbanding police departments, clouding the more complicated message.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and other members of Congress, kneel and observe ...
Democrats unveil police overhaul, take a knee at Capitol
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

“We cannot settle for anything less than transformative structural change,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, drawing on the nation’s history of slavery.

In a June 20, 2019, file photo, tourists visit Times Square in New York. After three months of ...
New York reopening tests city torn by crises
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

New York City will try to turn a page when it begins reopening Monday after getting hit first by the coronavirus, then an outpouring of rage over racism and police brutality.

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former firs ...
Obamas deliver speeches during YouTube virtual ceremony
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. The Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama along with his wife, Michelle, delivered speeches during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual ceremony. The duo, along with a wide-ranging, star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Tom Brady, offered inspirational messages.