Nation and World

Spirits ‘good’ as Nevada Task Force-1 team helps in Maui operations

It'll take years to recover from wildfire, says Maui United Way president
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2023 - 6:28 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2023 - 1:04 pm
Members of Nevada Task Force-1 muster for their assignments during rescue/recovery operations o ...
Members of Nevada Task Force-1 and the Washington State Task Force-1 teams muster for their assignments during rescue/recovery operations on Maui. (Clark County Fire Department)
A burned out building in Maui. (Clark County Fire Department)
A burned out building in Maui. (Clark County Fire Department)
Burned out vehicles alongside a road in Maui. (Clark County Fire Department)
Burned out vehicles alongside a road in Maui. (Clark County Fire Department)
The building on the right appears to have escaped the wildfire in Maui, but not ones on the lef ...
The building on the right appears to have escaped the wildfire in Maui, but not ones on the left. (Clark County Fire Department)

The 45-member Nevada Task Force-1 team has been conducting response and recovery missions in Maui since its arrival two days ago.

It has been working with the Blue incident support team, a Type 1 team from Washington State and local resources, said Billy Samuels of the Clark County Fire Department.

The team consists of members from Clark County Fire Department, North Las Vegas Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire Department, Boulder City Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and private civilians.

Each task force team is composed of 70 members specializing in search, rescue, medicine, hazardous materials, logistics and planning, including technical specialists such as physicians, structural engineers and canine search teams.

Spirits are good with the team, and they are honored to be assisting the State of Hawaii, Samuels said in an email.

A canine search team of five people and two dogs were sent to Maui a day before the 45-member team.

The death toll on Maui has officially reached 93 as of Sunday afternoon with an unknown number of missing people.

It is the largest loss of life from a fire in the U.S. in more than 100 years.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

THE LATEST
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, H ...
Maui fire death toll reaches 93, 4.5K without homes
By Claire Rush, Beatrice Dupuy and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Those who escaped were counting their blessings, thankful to be alive as they mourned those who didn’t make it.

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in ...
Communication failures in deadly Maui wildfires
By Rebecca Boone, Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

In the hours before a wildfire engulfed Lahaina, county officials failed to activate sirens that would have warned the entire population of the approaching flames.

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance Wednesday, July 26, 2023 ...
Hunter Biden investigation deepens as special counsel appointed
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited “extraordinary circumstances” in naming the special counsel to investigate financial dealings by President Joe Biden’s son.

 
Maui wildfire death toll rises to 80
By Ty O-Neil, Claire Rush and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Authorities are using cadaver-sniffing dogs to locate the dead as residents of Maui sift through the remains of homes destroyed by wildfires.

