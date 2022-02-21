68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2022 - 4:19 pm
 
A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck c ...
A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

A group of truckers and other motorists opposed to COVID-19-related government policies announced this weekend that they would start a cross-country protest about three hours from Las Vegas.

After departing Wednesday from Adelanto Stadium and Event Center near Victorville, California, the 11-day event, dubbed the “The People’s Convoy,” is scheduled to stop in Kingman, Arizona, which is about a 100-mile drive from Las Vegas.

The movement is scheduled to end March 5 in Washington, D.C.

“END MANDATES EVERYWHERE,” the group wrote on its website a little more than a week after Nevada’s mask mandate was lifted. Similar mandates across the country have also been eased or lifted in recent weeks.

After an overnight stay in Kingman on Wednesday, the convoy plans to head to Lupton, Ariz., about a 400-mile drive from Las Vegas.

Organizers intend for a peaceful event, arguing that mask and vaccine mandates are unconstitutional and calling for the federal government to pull back on a national state of emergency regarding the pandemic.

A similar convoy led to protests, disturbances and arrests in Ottawa, Canada, where the busiest U.S.-Canada border was shut down for nearly a week.

The movement inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

“To our brave and courageous neighbors to the North — our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge — we join your call to Freedom with THE PEOPLE’S CONVOY,” the group wrote.

Federal emergency powers should have been “revoked” a few weeks into the pandemic, organizer Mike Landis said in a video on the group’s website.

The “people in power don’t care about ‘we the people,’” Landis said.

In the video, Landis advocated for freedom of choice, but said the COVID-19 vaccines have not been proven to be safe.

“That’s the whole point of this, it’s about freedom, your freedom to choose what you feel is best for your life, within the morals and the guidelines of our constitution,” Landis said.

Inoculation against COVID-19 has been proven safe and highly effective in deterring serious illness and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The coronavirus has killed nearly 6 million people across the globe, and more than 933,000 in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization’s website.

An email seeking further comment Sunday afternoon was not immediately returned.

It was not clear from the group’s website how many participants had signed up.

The group posted that it had raised more than $165,000 as of Sunday afternoon through a fundraiser hosted by a nonprofit group named “American Foundation for Civil Liberties & Freedom.”

A map of the convoy’s destination did not specify which highways drivers planned to use, but suggested that the truckers would drive on Interstate 40 to Arizona. The trip is scheduled make its way through states such as Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, and Minnesota, before it continues to Maryland.

The California Highway Patrol and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Justin Bieber cancels Las Vegas date; moves show to June
Justin Bieber cancels Las Vegas date; moves show to June
2
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
3
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Hillary Clinton’s greatest masterpiece
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Hillary Clinton’s greatest masterpiece
5
North Strip sees new vitality. ‘There’s a lot going on down here.’
North Strip sees new vitality. ‘There’s a lot going on down here.’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman waves from a train carriage to be evacuated to Russia, at the railway station in Debalt ...
Ukraine president calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
By Jim Heintz, Dasha Litvinova and Lori Hinnant The Associated Press

In new signs of fears that a war could start within days, Germany and Austria told their citizens to leave Ukraine. German air carrier Lufthansa canceled flights to the capital, Kyiv, and to Odessa, a Black Sea port that could be a key target in an invasion.

This photo shows smoke and fire from a wildfire near in Owens Valley, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. ...
Wildfire stopped, evacuations lifted in Eastern California
The Associated Press

A wildfire in eastern California’s remote Owens Valley was 30% contained early Friday after firefighters stopped its forward progress and evacuation orders were lifted, authorities said.

A remote canyon area northeast of the town of Mariposa, seen on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Crai ...
California hikers who died in mountains made desperate plea
The Associated Press

A family that died of heat exhaustion during a grueling summer hike in Northern California sent a last, desperate text pleading for help, authorities said Thursday.

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sun ...
National Archives: Trump took classified items with him after leaving office
By Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday.

In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter listens during ...
Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright sentenced to 2 years
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.

 
Biden ‘convinced’ Russia intends to attack Ukraine in coming days
By Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said Friday he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has “reason to believe” it will occur in the “coming days.”

This photo shows a wildfire near in Owens Valley, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (CAL FIRE ...
Wildfire grows in eastern California’s Owens Valley
The Associated Press

A wind-driven wildfire eluded containment Thursday in eastern California’s remote Owens Valley but firefighters had so far kept it from harming small communities, authorities said.

Javane Smith, center, talks with Coach assistant store manager Caleb Buhlig, right, and Kris Ku ...
Weekly US jobless claims up, but remain historically low
By Matt Ott The Associated Press

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week but remain near historically low levels, reflecting relatively few layoffs across the economy.