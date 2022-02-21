Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week

A group of truckers and other motorists opposed to COVID-19-related government policies announced this weekend that they would launch a national movement about three hours from Las Vegas.

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

A group of truckers and other motorists opposed to COVID-19-related government policies announced this weekend that they would start a cross-country protest about three hours from Las Vegas.

After departing Wednesday from Adelanto Stadium and Event Center near Victorville, California, the 11-day event, dubbed the “The People’s Convoy,” is scheduled to stop in Kingman, Arizona, which is about a 100-mile drive from Las Vegas.

The movement is scheduled to end March 5 in Washington, D.C.

“END MANDATES EVERYWHERE,” the group wrote on its website a little more than a week after Nevada’s mask mandate was lifted. Similar mandates across the country have also been eased or lifted in recent weeks.

After an overnight stay in Kingman on Wednesday, the convoy plans to head to Lupton, Ariz., about a 400-mile drive from Las Vegas.

Organizers intend for a peaceful event, arguing that mask and vaccine mandates are unconstitutional and calling for the federal government to pull back on a national state of emergency regarding the pandemic.

A similar convoy led to protests, disturbances and arrests in Ottawa, Canada, where the busiest U.S.-Canada border was shut down for nearly a week.

The movement inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

“To our brave and courageous neighbors to the North — our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge — we join your call to Freedom with THE PEOPLE’S CONVOY,” the group wrote.

Federal emergency powers should have been “revoked” a few weeks into the pandemic, organizer Mike Landis said in a video on the group’s website.

The “people in power don’t care about ‘we the people,’” Landis said.

In the video, Landis advocated for freedom of choice, but said the COVID-19 vaccines have not been proven to be safe.

“That’s the whole point of this, it’s about freedom, your freedom to choose what you feel is best for your life, within the morals and the guidelines of our constitution,” Landis said.

Inoculation against COVID-19 has been proven safe and highly effective in deterring serious illness and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The coronavirus has killed nearly 6 million people across the globe, and more than 933,000 in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization’s website.

An email seeking further comment Sunday afternoon was not immediately returned.

It was not clear from the group’s website how many participants had signed up.

The group posted that it had raised more than $165,000 as of Sunday afternoon through a fundraiser hosted by a nonprofit group named “American Foundation for Civil Liberties & Freedom.”

A map of the convoy’s destination did not specify which highways drivers planned to use, but suggested that the truckers would drive on Interstate 40 to Arizona. The trip is scheduled make its way through states such as Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, and Minnesota, before it continues to Maryland.

The California Highway Patrol and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.