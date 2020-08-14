Trump to visit seriously ill younger brother in NY hospital
President Donald Trump planned to visit his younger brother Robert Friday at a hospital in New York where the latter is said to be very ill.
The president was scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. PT at the White House before leaving to visit his 72-year-old brother in a Manhattan hospital. Afterward he planned to fly to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, to spend the weekend.
ABC News first reported the illness of Robert Trump, who previously worked for the president at the Trump Organization.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
