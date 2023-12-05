68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

University presidents defend actions in combatting campus antisemitism

By Annie Ma The Associated Press
December 5, 2023 - 3:13 pm
 
Harvard President Claudine Gay, left, speaks as University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill ...
Harvard President Claudine Gay, left, speaks as University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill listens during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill reads her opening statement during a hearing of ...
University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill reads her opening statement during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) President Sally Kornbluth reads her opening stateme ...
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) President Sally Kornbluth reads her opening statement during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON — The presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Tuesday that they were taking steps to combat antisemitism on campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, including increasing security and providing additional counseling and mental health support.

In testimony before a House committee, the university leaders said there was a fine line between protecting free speech and allowing protests, while also combatting antisemitism.

“Harvard must provide firm leadership in the fight against antisemitism and hate speech even while preserving room for free expression and dissent. This is difficult work, and I admit that we have not always gotten it right,” said Claudine Gay, of Harvard. “As Harvard’s president, I am personally responsible for confronting antisemitism with the urgency it demands.”

Gay, Liz Magill of Penn and Sally Kornbluth of MIT disavowed antisemitism and Islamophobia on their campuses, acknowledging that instances of both had taken place since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

In recent weeks, the federal government has opened investigations into several universities — including Penn and Harvard — regarding antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus. The Education Department also has sent letters to schools reminding them of their legal duty to stop harassment that interferes with student learning.

All three presidents defended their universities’ response to the incidents.

“As president, I am committed to a safe, secure and supportive educational environment so that our academic mission can thrive,” Magill said in her opening statement. “As a student of constitutional democracy, I know that we need both safety and free expression for universities and ultimately democracy to thrive. In these times, these competing principles can be difficult to balance, but I am determined to get it right.”

During Tuesday’s hearing before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Republicans questioned the colleges’ record in combatting antisemitism, as well as their work on issues under the umbrella of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“For years, universities have stoked the flames of an ideology which goes by many names—anti-racism, anti-colonialism, critical race theory, DEI, intersectionality, the list goes on,” Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the committee chairwoman, said. “And now it is clear that Jews are at the bottom of the totem pole and without protection under this critical theory framework.”

But Democrats noted that Republicans have sought to cut funding to the Education Department, and specifically the Office of Civil rights, which undertakes investigations into issues like antisemitism and discrimination on campuses.

Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, the committee’s ranking Democrat, criticized Republicans for “stoking culture wars” while claiming to be combatting discrimination on campus.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Scott said. “You can’t call for action and then hamstring the agency charged with taking that action to protect students’ civil rights.”

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

MOST READ
1
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
4
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
5
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Boston to attend campaign fundra ...
Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israelis ‘appalling’
By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Biden’s comments come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has sought to put greater focus on the sexual violence it says Hamas committed during the Oct. 7 attack.

Israeli security forces inspect a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from ...
Gaza’s 2nd-largest city faces more Israeli strikes
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel says its forces are “in the heart” of Khan Younis and engaged in the “most intense day” of battles since the ground offensive began.

Irena Tati, center left, and Lena Troufanov, center, both released by Hamas last week, hold pic ...
Families of hostages held by Hamas will meet with Netanyahu
The Associated Press

The families have sought to meet with Netanyahu and his wartime Cabinet since a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that saw the release of 105 hostages expired last week.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on ...
Israel widens offensive, calls for more evacuations in southern Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Israel has vowed to eliminate Gaza’s Hamas rulers, whose Oct. 7 surprise terrorist attack triggered the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.

More stories
Nevada maintains high unemployment rate, but also employment growth
Nevada maintains high unemployment rate, but also employment growth
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin
Man who shot arrows at cars in Henderson sentenced to prison
Man who shot arrows at cars in Henderson sentenced to prison
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team
NHL finalizing plans to bring marquee event to the Sphere
NHL finalizing plans to bring marquee event to the Sphere
Las Vegas teen has memorable month of golf
Las Vegas teen has memorable month of golf