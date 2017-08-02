ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Utility workers fish pregnant woman’s wedding ring from sewer

The Associated Press
August 2, 2017 - 4:38 am
 

NEW YORK — A commuter is thanking two utility workers for finding her wedding ring after it plunged into a New York City sewer.

A suburban-New York resident Sarah Sommer, who is eight-months pregnant, was traveling through Grand Central Terminal when she felt uncomfortable and took off her ring to help her relax.

Sommer says before she knew it, the ring slipped out of her grasp, bounced along the sidewalk and dropped through a grate into the sewer. The distraught woman called 911 before flagging down a nearby Con Edison truck.

Con Ed workers Jason Wertheimer and Kenyatta Charles opened the grate, drained the sewer and found Sommer’s ring. They say it was their daily good deed.

Sommer tells the station Monday they restored her faith in humanity.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like