Verizon customers in Las Vegas, across US experiencing outage
Verizon customers across the country are reporting an outage Monday morning.
According to Downdetector, over 100,000 customers have filed a complaint to report they are experiencing issues with service.
Many users in the Las Vegas Valley reported to the Review-Journal that they are among those experiencing issues Monday morning.
USA Today reports that the company told the outlet in a statement that the company is “aware of an issue impacting service for some customers.”
