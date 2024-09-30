Verizon customers in Las Vegas, across US experiencing outage

Verizon customers across the country are reporting an outage Monday morning.

n this June 12, 2012 file photo, the Verizon logo is seen at Verizon store in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

According to Downdetector, over 100,000 customers have filed a complaint to report they are experiencing issues with service.

Many users in the Las Vegas Valley reported to the Review-Journal that they are among those experiencing issues Monday morning.

USA Today reports that the company told the outlet in a statement that the company is “aware of an issue impacting service for some customers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.