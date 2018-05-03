Video shows last moments of deadly Arizona plane crash

A video from a traffic camera shows the final moments of a small airplane before it crashed on a suburban Phoenix golf course last month, killing six.

A video from a traffic camera shows the final moments of a small airplane before it crashed on a suburban Phoenix golf course last month, killing six.

The newly released video shows the plane making a sharp bank on its left side and diving into the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, less than a mile north of the Scottsdale Airport, and bursting into flames.

The fiery crash on April 9 killed all six people aboard, including three from Las Vegas: Helena Lagos, 22; Erik Valente, 32; and James Pedroza, 28.

A report released late last month by the National Transportation Safety Board revealed details about the crash, including the traffic camera footage.