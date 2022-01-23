57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

War fears: Families of Americans at Ukraine embassy told to leave country

By Matthew Lee The Associated Press
January 23, 2022 - 3:41 pm
 
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, ...
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

WASHINGTON — The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

The department told the dependents of staffers at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave the country. It also said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.

The move came amid rising tensions about Russia’s military buildup on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks Friday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

State Department officials stressed the Kyiv embassy will remain open and that the announcement does not constitute an evacuation. The move had been under consideration for some time and does not reflect an easing of U.S. support for Ukraine, the officials said.

In a statement, the State Department noted recent reports that Russia was planning significant military action against Ukraine. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has accused NATO countries of escalating tensions around Ukraine with disinformation.

The State Department added: “The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv.”

British claim rejected

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that the Kremlin is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is a potential candidate.

Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small party that has no seats in parliament.

Those politicians include Mykola Azarov, a former prime minister under Viktor Yanukovych, the Ukrainian president ousted in a 2014 uprising, and Yanukovych’s former chief of staff, Andriy Kluyev.

“Some of these have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine,” the Foreign Office said.

Murayev told The Associated Press via Skype that the British claim “looks ridiculous and funny” and that he has been denied entry to Russia since 2018 on the grounds of being a threat to Russian security. He said that sanction was imposed in the wake of a conflict with Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine’s most prominent pro-Russia politician and a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Murayev’s Nashi party — whose name echoes the former Russian youth movement that supported Putin — is regarded as sympathetic to Russia, but Murayev on Sunday pushed back on characterizing it as pro-Russia.

“The time of pro-Western and pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine is gone forever,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Everything that does not support the pro-Western path of development of Ukraine is automatically pro-Russian,” Murayev told The AP.

He also said he supports Ukraine having neutral status and believes that “striving for NATO is tantamount to continuing the war.” Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting in the country’s east since 2014, a conflict that has killed more than 14,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ has $2.8M in bets riding on Bengals-Titans game
‘Mattress Mack’ has $2.8M in bets riding on Bengals-Titans game
2
Raiders’ coaching search expands with new candidate
Raiders’ coaching search expands with new candidate
3
North Las Vegas pond drained for homicide investigation
North Las Vegas pond drained for homicide investigation
4
Police ID suspects in shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Police ID suspects in shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
5
Sam Brown may pose serious challenge in primary for US Senate
Sam Brown may pose serious challenge in primary for US Senate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday ...
US jobless claims rise to 286K, highest since October
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds lined up as they prepare to take off from Nellis Air Force Base ...
Thunderbirds begin training for 2022 show season
The Associated Press

The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas, have begun a month-long training trip to New Mexico and Arizona in preparation for their season.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, announced efforts to temporarily employ Nationa ...
New Mexico calls in National Guard to sub for sick teachers
By Morgan Lee and Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press

New Mexico is the first state in the nation to ask National Guard troops to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections.

Emergency medical technician Thomas Hoang, 29, of Emergency Ambulance Service, pushes a gurney ...
California ambulances wait hours with patients at hospitals
By Amy Taxin The Associated Press

Emergency health workers in California on Wednesday blasted hours-long waits to transfer patients from ambulances to hospital emergency rooms in what they said were chronic delays worsened by the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump is shown on Sept. 25, 2021, in Perry, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
How much is Donald Trump really worth?
By Dawn Allcot GoBankingRates.com

Former President Donald Trump isn’t shy about his business acumen or his vast riches — but how wealthy is he currently?

 
Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted that he has “outperformed” expectations.

An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United A ...
Airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

It wasn’t immediately clear whether airlines took into account that mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon agreed this week to pause the rollout of the new high-speed wireless service near key airports.

The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free ...
Website launches for ordering free COVID-19 home tests
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves t ...
Storm Izzy pummels third of country, heads up East Coast
By Pamela Sampson and Kim Chandler The Associated Press

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida.