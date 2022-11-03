62°F
Nation and World

Will 39th try be the charm for Powerball hopefuls?

A line at the front door at The Lotto Sotre at Primm, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2022 - 5:25 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2022 - 6:00 pm
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, around the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, around the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, around the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Jean Myrtil of Las Vegas shows his Powerball lottery tickets after he bought them at the Lotto Store at Primm, around the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. Myrtil spent $140. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, around the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, around the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Ron Hack of Las Vegas waits in line to buy Powerball lottery tickets with his wife Peggy and their dog Emmy at the Lotto Store at Primm, around the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Ron Hack of Las Vegas waits in line to buy Powerball lottery tickets with his wife Peggy and their dog Emmy at the Lotto Store at Primm, around the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

For 38 consecutive drawings, no entrant has picked the winning numbers in the Powerball lottery.

The Wednesday drawing at 7:59 p.m. will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion, making it the fourth largest in U.S. history. That payout is for winners who receive their money through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $596 million.

The biggest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

The winning numbers drawn Monday for a $1 billion estimated jackpot were white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red Powerball 13. Tickets cost $2.

Daily lines have been a factor of doing business for days at The Lotto Store at Primm, Calif., just feet across the Nevada border. Lottery outlets in Arizona have similar conditions.

Also, it’s common for those heading south on Interstate 15 to buy tickets to bypass the Primm store for locations deeper into California to avoid what would be an hours-long stand-in-line process.

Tweaking the Powerball rules and cost of tickets has resulted in fewer winners, but bigger jackpots. The latest tweak enacted in August was to hold three drawings a week instead of two.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million. The chance of winning any cash prize is about 1 in 25.

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer Mega Millions or Powerball, but the Primm Valley Lotto Store sits just over the border on the California side about 45 miles from Las Vegas off Interstate 15.

Powerball is also played in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not have Powerball are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

