Nation and World

Woman rescued from Lake Havasu dies at Las Vegas hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 2:17 pm
 
Updated September 14, 2020 - 2:21 pm

A woman rescued from the water this month at Lake Havasu has died, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Qiana Jenkins, 42, of Palmdale, California, died Wednesday at a hospital in Las Vegas, the release said.

Jenkins was in about 7 feet of water Sept. 5 in Steamboat Cove when she began to struggle, witnesses told the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety. Rescue officials and several beachgoers helped in finding the victim.

This incident is still under investigation. The victim’s swimming ability is a major factor in this incident, according to the release.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

