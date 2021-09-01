Zion National Park sees another hiker fatality
A hiker died Monday at Zion National Park in Utah, officials said.
A hiker died Monday at Zion National Park in Utah.
John Henry Wolfe, 32, of Milwaukee, Wis., died during a hike Monday afternoon, park officials said in a statement released Tuesday.
On Monday, officials said they received a report of a male “complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek (Subway).”
Medical personnel reached Wolfe and found him unresponsive. They “administered CPR for approximately one hour before stopping resuscitation efforts,” the statement said. Wolfe then was extracted by helicopter.
A death investigation is ongoing, the statement said.
There have been several deaths this year at the popular southern Utah park, including a Utah canyoneer who died from a fall in June.
RELATED
Tourists flooding Zion National Park; visitation record shattered
Zion National Park reopens, but delays likely amid flood cleanup
Utah national park is a new Dark Sky destination
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000