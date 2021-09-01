84°F
Nation and World

Zion National Park sees another hiker fatality

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 9:08 pm
 
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A hiker died Monday at Zion National Park in Utah.

John Henry Wolfe, 32, of Milwaukee, Wis., died during a hike Monday afternoon, park officials said in a statement released Tuesday.

On Monday, officials said they received a report of a male “complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek (Subway).”

Medical personnel reached Wolfe and found him unresponsive. They “administered CPR for approximately one hour before stopping resuscitation efforts,” the statement said. Wolfe then was extracted by helicopter.

A death investigation is ongoing, the statement said.

There have been several deaths this year at the popular southern Utah park, including a Utah canyoneer who died from a fall in June.

