Get ready for more Strip construction as project hits south end

The intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Park Avenue is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The latest phase of the yearslong Las Vegas Boulevard revamp project got underway late last month between Tropicana and Harmon avenues.

Phase C, as the work is known to Clark County Public Works, is scheduled to cost $56 million. On top of the already completed Phase A (Sahara Avenue to Spring Mountain Road) and the soon-to-wrap-up Phase B (Russell Road to the 215 Beltway) the total of the work being completed hit $150 million.

Each portion of the project, which stretches between Sahara and the 215, consists of water line replacement, repaving of the road, intersection enhancement to improve pedestrian crossings, traffic signal upgrades, adding of LED street lighting with smart poles and median landscaping.

The multiphase project began in late 2019 with the Sahara to Spring Mountain portion. Phase C is planned to wrap up sometime in August, according to Clark County.

The kicking off of the latest phase should be welcome news (outside of another construct cone zone) to any motorist who has driven on the Strip within the work zone’s area. Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard there could be mistaken for off-roading, with heavy deterioration of the stretch of one of the most famous roads in the world.

The majority of the work is taking place between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. Work and related lane reductions will vary throughout Phase C.

Here are the road issues drivers should expect with the project in the near term on the Las Vegas Boulevard work zone (work hours 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.):

Through March 15:

Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Reno Avenue has one northbound lane open for waterline, concrete and electrical work for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus stop. Bus stop 2812 at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana is expected to be closed until mid-April as renovation occurs. Bus riders can access the next closest bus stops at 2837 west of Polaris Avenue or 2797 before Duke Ellington Way.

Through March 29:

— One southbound lane of the Strip will be open between Harmon and Park avenues as communication, electrical and waterline work occurs.

— One Las Vegas Boulevard northbound lane will be open between Aria and Park Avenue for waterline work.

— One Las Vegas Boulevard northbound lane between Park and Tropicana avenues will be open for barrier rail and sidewalk improvements on the northeast corner of the Strip and Tropicana.

Between March 18-April 5:

One Las Vegas Boulevard southbound lane will be open between Tropicana and Reno for waterline work.

Tropicana Avenue work

Monday through Friday: Between 10:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m., two Tropicana westbound lanes will be open between Ocean Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard for barrier rail and sidewalk improvements on the northeast corner of Tropicana and the Strip.

Between March 11-29: Between 11 p.m. and 9:30 a.m., one Tropicana westbound lane will be open between Ocean and the Strip for communication and electrical work through the Tropicana intersection.

Clark County will continue to update motorists periodically of pending work planned for the project as it takes place over the next five months. The few months of mainly overnight traffic impacts will be worth it once the Strip is repaved in the area, making the ride on the south end of the boulevard once again a smooth one.

