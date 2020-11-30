Underground transit system may soon expand into Las Vegas Strip

The Boring Company is moving quickly to get their planned underground people mover expanded outside of its Las Vegas Convention Center loop project.

The Boring Co. is moving quickly to get its planned underground transit system expanded outside of its Las Vegas Convention Center loop project.

The Elon Musk-owned company has been getting various jurisdictions to approve needed agreements while also putting the final touches on and undertaking initial testing of the $55 million Convention Center Loop.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Commission is slated to review the license and maintenance agreements for a tunnel running from the convention center to Encore on the Las Vegas Strip.

Plans show stations at both ends of the route, one near the front of central hall at the Convention Center and the other in the porte-cochere of Encore, which is on the north side of the property facing Desert Inn Road.

Once constructed, the 0.6-mile tunnel would transport people between the Convention Center and Encore in about two minutes.

Boring will be tasked with building, maintaining, operating and repairing the tunnel, according to the agreements. Boring is also expected to provide adequate lighting and security at the Encore station and have a decommission plan in place in the event the system closes after being constructed.

The company also must maintain at least $1 million in insurance coverage aimed at covering any property damage, bodily harm or fatal occurrences with the system.

Additionally, construction of the tunnel cannot interfere with any existing underground utilities.

Before the start of construction on the Encore tunnel, Boring will be required to deposit $25,000 into a fund to ensure it will follow guidelines set forth in the agreements.

A shorter, similar tunnel is planned from the west hall to Resorts World. The tunnel is planned to go online when the hotel opens in the summer.

The agreements up for approval come after Las Vegas planning officials were presented with Boring’s planned route around downtown as part of its “Vegas Loop.”

Stops along the Vegas Loop are planned for Circa Hotel and other points of interest, with officials hopeful for stops at City Hall and the Arts District to benefit locals.

The plan for the Vegas Loop includes stops at Allegiant Stadium and McCarran International Airport as well as dozens of stops along Las Vegas Boulevard. Each property will be tasked with paying for its individual station.

Boring has yet to file its land use application or franchise agreement for the portion running down Las Vegas Boulevard south of Sahara Avenue in Clark County’s jurisdiction, according to Nancy Amundsen, Clark County director of comprehensive planning.

Interstate 15

Motorists should expect overnight delays this week on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas.

I-15 southbound at Tropical Parkway is set to shut to traffic from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. daily through Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“As a result, traffic will be temporarily detoured to the westbound 215 Beltway exit and rerouted down to Lamb Boulevard, turning around and returning along the eastbound 215 Beltway before reconnecting with southbound Interstate 15,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.

The closures are needed to erect falsework for new flyovers as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground this year.

