Pedestrian killed crossing Las Vegas Boulevard near South Point ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2020 - 10:20 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by a sedan Saturday night while crossing Las Vegas Boulevard near the South Point casino.

He was Charles Bohnsack, the coroner’s office said Thursday morning. His death was ruled an accident.

Officers were called about 9:35 p.m. Saturday after report of the crash on Las Vegas Boulevard north of Le Baron Avenue on the east side of the casino, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Detectives determined that a 74-year-old man driving a 2014 Honda CRV was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard South while Bohnsack was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk.

The Honda’s driver remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, the department said. Bohnsack was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, the coroner’s office said.

Lt. Bret Ficklin said at a media briefing Saturday night that Bohnsack was almost to the other side of the road when he was hit. He also noted that streetlights on both sides of the street where the pedestrian tried to cross were out.

Two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers who were dining in the Boulevard Bar & Grille saw what happened, Ficklin said. “They rushed out. They started providing first aid as medical units arrived.”

As of Thursday morning, Metro has investigated 16 traffic-related fatalities this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

