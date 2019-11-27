49°F
News

Plane that crashed on north valley peak registered to Las Vegas firm

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2019 - 6:58 am
 
Updated November 27, 2019 - 8:30 am

A plane that crashed north of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday was registered to a local aviation company, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA records show the registered owner of the single-engine Cirrus SR22, with tail number N7GA, is Baron Von Speed LLC of Las Vegas.

Efforts to reach the wreckage of the crash were suspended because of poor weather conditions, Las Vegas police said Wednesday morning. Earlier the department described the crash as “not survivable.”

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor has said it crashed about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday under unknown circumstances near Gass Peak and caught fire. Initial reports indicated that three people were on board, he said.

Lt. David Gordon of the Metropolitan Police Department said the search would be delayed. He said the search and rescue team advised that recovery efforts may not take place until Friday or Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be the lead investigating agency, Gordon said, and that office will determine the timeline for the search.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said dispatchers first received 911 calls about 5:45 p.m. reporting fire on top of the mountain, which is north of the Clark County Shooting Complex, 11357 N. Decatur Blvd.

Szymanski said city fire crews left the scene after finding no evidence of a crash in areas accessible to vehicles. Metro then sent a helicopter to search the area.

The Cirrus SR22 is a four-passenger, single-engine aircraft capable of about 210 mph.

Gass Peak is at 6,943 feet elevation, about 4,900 feet above the Las Vegas Valley.

A temporary flight restriction has been put in place so other aircraft stay out of the search area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

