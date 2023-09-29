93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

1st Trump co-defendant in Georgia case takes plea deal

By Tamar Hallerman The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
September 29, 2023 - 2:02 pm
 
Scott Hall (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
Scott Hall (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — Bail bondsman Scott Hall on Friday became the first defendant in the Fulton County election interference case to take a plea agreement with prosecutors.

During an impromptu hearing before Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties.

Hall agreed to testify truthfully when called, five years probation, a $5,000 fine, 200 hours of community service and a ban on polling and election administration-related activities. He also recorded a statement for prosecutors and pledged to pen a letter of apology to Georgia voters.

Hall was indicted last month in connection with the breach of sensitive voting data in Coffee County in South Georgia on Jan. 7, 2021. He had been charged with racketeering and six felony counts of conspiracy.

The agreement is a victory for prosecutors, who are preparing for at least two sets of trials involving what is now 18 defendants. Jury selection for the trial involving the first two defendants, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, is slated to begin on Oct. 20.

A spokesman for District Attorney Fani Willis declined to comment.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Children’s nonprofit expected to move into downtown building
Children’s nonprofit expected to move into downtown building
2
Dianne Feinstein, passionate advocate for liberal priorities, dies at 90
Dianne Feinstein, passionate advocate for liberal priorities, dies at 90
3
What happens to Nevadans if there’s a government shutdown?
What happens to Nevadans if there’s a government shutdown?
4
GOP presidential candidate announces Las Vegas rally
GOP presidential candidate announces Las Vegas rally
5
Could real estate be a big ticket item for next year’s presidential election?
Could real estate be a big ticket item for next year’s presidential election?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, right, a ...
Last-ditch plan to keep government open collapses for McCarthy
By Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking and Stephen Groves The Associated Press

The bill’s failure a day before Saturday’s deadline to fund the government leaves few options left to prevent a shutdown that will furlough federal workers.

Witnesses are sworn in before the House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry into President ...
House GOP begins Biden impeachment inquiry
By Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

As the hearing began, Democrats displayed a screen showing the days, hours and minutes left until the government shuts down as Congress struggles to fund the government before Saturday’s deadline.

More stories
Trump waives arraignment, pleads not guilty in Georgia case
Trump waives arraignment, pleads not guilty in Georgia case
Georgia judge: Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro
Georgia judge: Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro
Judge denies Meadows’ effort to move Georgia case to federal court
Judge denies Meadows’ effort to move Georgia case to federal court
Trump waives right to speedy trial in Georgia election case
Trump waives right to speedy trial in Georgia election case
Georgia special grand jury sought indictments for Lindsey Graham, 3 others
Georgia special grand jury sought indictments for Lindsey Graham, 3 others
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt