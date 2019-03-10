Lawmakers consider bill to make neon Nevada’s official element

Neon lights blaze at the Nevada Hotel in downtown Ely, June 14, 2002. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kelvin Atkinson (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison, File)

CARSON CITY — Perhaps the most anticipated legislative news of the coming week concerns the fate of former Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who resigned from the Legislature last week and is expected to plead guilty to federal wire fraud charges for misuse of campaign funds.

Atkinson’s plea is expected Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. In resigning on the Senate floor last week, Atkinson admitted to using campaign funds for personal use and said he would take “full responsibility for that and be pleading guilty for those actions when the time comes.”

His stunning announcement and departure took the wind out of the Legislature’s sails as it stepped up the pace of business for the session, now entering its sixth week. Agendas for the coming week as of Friday were relatively light, with individual lawmakers facing a deadline next week for introducing bills.

In the capital, legislative business starts Monday on a lighter note — literally — as the Assembly Government Affairs committee takes up Assembly Bill 182, which would designate neon the state’s official element. Besides its dominant use in the signage that lights the Las Vegas Strip, among other famous night-time haunts, the gas is also used in lasers and as a cryogenic refrigerant.

Also Monday, the Assembly Judiciary hears AB187, which would require parents and guardians to have children under 18 wear a helmet while riding a bike, trike and the like, say, a scooter or roller skates. Repeat violations could draw a $15 fine, which can be waived with proof of helmet purchase.

AB164, a marijuana-related bill also before the committee eases some advertising restrictions on marijuana-selling establishments while also tightening restrictions on advertising that could be seen by those under 21.

On Tuesday, Assembly Judiciary takes up AB81, a bill to create an office for indigent services within the governor’s office, succeeding a similar body that expires in July. The new office would oversee how indigent defense services are provided and administered throughout the state.

The committee also has scheduled AB166, which defines the crime of “advancing prostitution” by various means on behalf of another person who is working as a prostitute, outside of areas where prostitution is otherwise legal.

The Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections committee on Tuesday hears a joint resolution passed in 2017 to amend the state constitution to recognize all marriages regardless of gender. The measure will go to voters in 2020 if approved again this session.

On Wednesday, the Senate Health and Human Services committee hears a trio of bills related to autism. One, SB174, seeks to increase Medicaid reimbursements to the state for autism treatment and assistance services.

This week is also the 14th annual observance of Sunshine Week, promoting right-to-know laws, public access, and open meetings across the country. Related legislation is expected but no hearings are yet scheduled.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.