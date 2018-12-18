Nevada becomes first state with woman-majority Legislature

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday appointed two women to fill vacant seats in the state Assembly, making Nevada the first state in the country with a female-majority Legislature.

Beatrice Duran, left, and Rochelle Nguyen have been appointed by the Clark County Commission to vacanct seats in the Nevada Assembly, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (Photos from Culinary Union, One APIA Nevada)

The Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985)

Attorney Rochelle Thuy Nguyen and Culinary Local 226 grievance specialist Beatrice Angela Duran, both backed by the Democratic caucus, were appointed to fill vacancies in Assembly districts 10 and 11, respectively.

Nguyen, who worked in the U.S. Department of Justice’s executive office of immigration review, and whose father arrived in the U.S. in 1975 as a refugee from Vietnam, said she has most recently represented indigent clients in private practice.

“We’re very familiar with the criminal justice system and have firsthand knowledge about the reform that needs to take place in that area,” she told commissioners.

Duran said she would be focused on increasing funding for public schools, making child care more affordable and expanding voting rights for those who have been disenfranchised.

The appointments raise the number of assemblywomen in the state Legislature to 23, and the total number of female lawmakers to 32, including nine state senators in the 63-member body.

Six candidates had vied to represent District 10, while five applied for appointment to District 11, after the seats opened when incumbents departed in pursuit of other political offices.

Former District 10 Assemblyman Chris Brooks was appointed this month to the state Senate District 3 seat vacated last month when Tick Segerblom was elected to the commission.

Olivia Diaz resigned from the Assembly District 11 seat to which she was re-elected last month because she plans to run for Las Vegas City Council.

