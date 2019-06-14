Nevada Gov. Sisolak signs gun control bill into law

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a multipronged gun control bill into law on Friday in Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui at the Las Vegas ceremony where Sisolak signed the gun control bill into law. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The measure bans bump stocks, which effectively convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons. The devices were used during the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting.

The bill created so-called “red flag” laws to take guns from those deemed to be threatening to themselves or others. It further enforces safe storage to keep guns away from minors and drops the allowable blood-alcohol level for possessing a firearm to 0.08.

The law will have various effective dates through Jan. 1.

