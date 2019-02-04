Nevada lawmakers trudge through snow to kick off legislative session

As the sun broke through the gloomy overcast sky above Nevada’s Capitol building on Monday, legislators and lobbyists trudged through slush.

Fresh snow had fallen overnight, and on the capital grounds, crews kept paving and shoveling the entrances and pathways leading up to the building where state lawmakers were due to convene at 11 a.m. for the start of the 120-day biannual session.

Fresh snow had fallen overnight, and on the capital grounds, crews kept paving and shoveling the entrances and pathways leading up to the building where state lawmakers were due to convene at 11 a.m. for the start of the 120-day biannual session.

They began working at 2:30 a.m., Mike Morelli, the grounds supervisor, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. A shovel rested at his side as he chatted briefly. Nearby, other crew-members continued to scrape away at the sidewalks.

“Just making sure everything’s open for everybody to get in,” Morelli said.

Everything from the parking lots to the nearby printing shop entrance had been cleared by Morelli’s crew.

“This is really nothing, to be honest with you,” said Morelli, who has worked on the grounds grew for 23 years. “But it happened to hit the first day of session.”

In the Greater Lake Tahoe area to the west, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning until 10 p.m. Monday.

