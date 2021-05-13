Death penalty ban fails in Legislature

A bill that would have banned the death penalty in Nevada is dead, Democratic leaders announced Thursday.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A bill that would have banned the death penalty in Nevada is dead, Democratic leaders announced Thursday.

Assembly Bill 395, which would have abolished capital punishment and converted the sentences of those on death row to life without parole, will not be voted out the Senate Judiciary Committee before a Friday deadline for bills to pass out of the second house committee.

The bill had cleared the Assembly on a party line vote last month, but its fate had hung in the balance after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said that he did not support a full repeal of the death penalty.

But on the eve of the deadline, Democratic leaders confirmed that the bill would not advanced in this Legislature, marking the third straight session that such a bill had died.

“At this time, there is no path forward for Assembly Bill 395 this legislative session. I’ve been clear on my position that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, but I believe there are severe situations that warrant it,” Sisolak said in a statement Thursday.

After it cleared the Assembly, the legislation stalled in the Senate Judiciary committee. That committee included two Democrats, Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and fellow Las Vegas Sen. Melanie Scheible, both of whom are prosecutors in the Clark County district attorney’s office, where District Attorney Steve Wolfson has been outspoken in his support for keeping the death penalty.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, said that potential amendments to the bill to put additional restrictions for when the death penalty could be sought fell short.

“While we are disappointed that we could not get across the finish line this session on AB 395, we have to accept that there is a process and many of our priorities don’t ultimately come to fruition. We will continue working on policies we believe are sound and continue working with our colleagues on meaningful reform to the inequities that exist in our criminal justice system,” Frierson said in a statement.

Cannizzaro echoed those remarks.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet found consensus on the bill, and it is unlikely that we would in the remaining few weeks of the session. This decision understandably will disappoint many advocates, but it will also not change our commitment to moving other critical legislation this session reforming policing practices, the bail system, and other important aspects of our criminal justice system,” she said in a statement.

