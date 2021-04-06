Eviction reform bill gutted in Carson City

A bill that would have eliminated summary evictions in Nevada was gutted on Tuesday in favor of setting up a committee to study the issue.

FILE--Assemblywoman Selena Torres, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during an Education Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

“I recognize that this is not an ideal time to turn our eviction system on its head and attempt to implement something completely new,” the bill’s sponsor, Assemblywoman Selena Torres, D-Las Vegas, said during a hearing in the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Assembly Bill 161 as originally written would have done away with Nevada’s unique summary eviction process and forced all evictions in the state to go through the formal court process.

Instead, the amended bill will create a committee to study summary evictions before the start of the 2023 Legislature.

In Nevada, when a landlord gives a tenant notice of late or missed rent payment, the renter has seven days to file a response with the court. If the tenants do not make their payment or file a response, courts will automatically grant an eviction.

In other states across the nation, it is the landlord who initiates the court process, not the renters.

Gov. Steve Sisolak froze evictions in late March 2020 in the early throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, a moratorium that was set to expire in mid-October. He reinstated that ban on residential evictions in December, and extended it last week through May.

The number of summary evictions filed in Las Vegas dropped when the pandemic hit but climbed when Sisolak’s first eviction moratorium expired, and there are more than 4,000 pending summary evictions in Las Vegas Justice Court alone.

“Summary eviction is an extremely expedited process which leaves tenants with very little time, but all of the burden to defend themselves,” Torres said Tuesday.

Despite the bill no longer banning summary evictions, the Nevada State Apartment Association still opposed the proposal.

“Wiping out an entire eviction process without a hard look is not the answer. And we do have reservations about the true aim of this study,” said the association’s lobbyist Mackenzie Warren.

Bailey Bortolin from the Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers said that this is a conversation they have “wanted to have for many years.”

“My predecessor often says he’s been working on this issue for 40 years and never gotten this far,” Bortolin said, “So I hope that we are able to have this conversation in the interim.”

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said that lawmakers are working on “other solutions” to housing and eviction problems, and said he expects a new bill to come before the end of the session that “strikes the right balance” between making sure landlords are getting paid and tenants are able to stay in their homes.

“I suspect that before the end of the session we’ll be able to hear another bill with a concept that hopefully is going to get us through these next several months,” Yeager said.

