Sisolak orders halt to all evictions

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses measures to help the public with housing stability amid the COVID-19 public health crisis at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday announced an order halting all residential and commercial evictions in the state for as long as the state of emergency related to the coronavirus is in effect.

“This is not the time to put people out on the street,” said Sisolak, who has issued orders closing schools and nonessential businesses and asked residents to “stay home for Nevada” to prevent spreading the disease.

Sisolak said his order applies to evictions that were already filed before the declaration. It also applies to commercial buildings, to protect small businesses closed by Sisolak’s previous order.

The only exception, the governor said, was for evictions related to tenants who pose a danger to other residents.

The governor also said his order means landlords cannot places notices on doors or mailboxes trying to scare tenants into moving out, short of an official eviction. “Any attempt to get around this directive will be dealt with by the attorney general,” Sisolak said.

The governor added, however, that his directive doesn’t constitute “free rent.” He said tenants need to work with their landlords to make payment arrangements, and they they would have to make up missed payments when the crisis is over.

Sisolak’s order comes after two days after Sisolak told the Review-Journal that housing relief was already being prepared by various state officials.

“People have been out of work for a couple of weeks now,” Sisolak said in a phone interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We need to give them some sense of security.”

In Las Vegas some local renters still fear evictions, based on notes posted by building management.

The announcement will come after the state’s official COVID-19 caseload swelled to 738 Sunday with 14 deaths, and Washoe County registered its first death from the illness. In an afternoon briefing Sunday, Reno police also said one patrol officer had tested positive. The unidentified officer began experiencing symptoms on March 21, contacted the Health District and started home quarantine. The officer’s test came back positive Saturday.

Washoe County also reported 14 new cases Sunday for a total of 99 active and eight recovered. The county’s first death from the disease was a man in his 40s and was under investigation. It was not known if underlying health conditions were a factor in the death.

