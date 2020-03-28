Apartment complex, social media users spar over rent-payment flier

A Las Vegas apartment complex posted on Facebook that it has come under fire after a flier circulated on social media showing the complex urging its tenants to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Las Vegas apartment complex posted on Facebook that it has come under fire after a flier circulated on social media showing the complex urging its tenants to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sun Chase Apartments on Friday morning posted on Facebook that the flier was “posted in a common area and promptly removed after two days when it caused so much confusion for people online who didn’t know the whole story.” The flier, an image of which was posted in the comment fields of previous posts on the complex’s page, stated that “rent is still due, as it is at every other apartment building in Las Vegas.”

The apartment complex is in the east valley at 3200 McLeod Drive. It has one- and two-bedroom apartments, starting at $795 to $995 a month, according to its website.

“Owners of apartment buildings still have to pay their bills including mortgages, water, sewer, garbage, insurance, property taxes, salaries, etc.,” the flier said.

The apartment complex then listed “several places hiring” for those who had lost their jobs, including grocery stores, Amazon, Walmart, “Domino’s pizza / other pizza delivery stores” and “delivery drivers for food, etc.”

“Worst case scenario, file unemployment, and you’ll receive checks from unemployment commission,” the flier said, listing the phone number for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and the website for Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance.

The complex also said in the flier that if tenants “need help filing unemployment online” they should visit the leasing office, and that “the Federal government is expected to be mailing out checks to everyone soon.”

On Thursday morning, the apartment complex posted to Facebook that it was “being ganged up on by random people on Facebook who are not our customers or who do not even live in Las Vegas.”

The complex also said it had been “inundated with calls and messages of death treats. You don’t scare us.”

“We are not threatening any tenant with evictions those are just vicious lies by people who don’t know how to read,” the complex said. “We are working with our tenants and no one is being evicted.”

Representatives of the complex did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday morning.

Local evictions are not supposed to happen while the Las Vegas Valley is virtually shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Court orders prevent evictions until at least mid-April, regardless of whether one can pay rent, although legal advocates say people should still pay if they can.

The Review-Journal reported Friday that weekly renters are still being quietly served eviction notices and in some cases being kicked out of complexes.

State law provides tenant protections to renters living in hotels or motels, including weeklies, as long as they have been a tenant for at least 30 days. That means your landlord or property manager cannot lock you out or evict you without court action.

For more guidance, contact the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada at 702-386-1070.

You also can contact Nevada Legal Services at 702-383-6095.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.