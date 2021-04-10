Marijuana lounges pass, tax on sports tickets fails in Nevada

Bills that would abolish the death penalty, ban “ghost guns,” and allow for cannabis consumption lounges were among dozens of bills approved by lawmakers on Friday.

Nevada Legislature (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Bills that would abolish the death penalty, ban “ghost guns” and allow for cannabis consumption lounges were among dozens of bills approved by lawmakers on Friday as first major deadline of the state’s 81st session rolled through Carson City.

Bills had until Friday to be voted out of their first committees or else be considered dead for the rest of the session unless resurrected in other legislation.

Friday marked the end for many other proposals, including bills that would strengthen Nevada’s public records laws, authorize safe drug injection sites and one that would have led to additional fees on tickets for Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights games.

For the proposed death penalty ban, Assembly Bill 395, Friday’s committee vote is a milestone that previous attempts in 2017 and 2019 failed to reach.

Here’s a look at some of the other bills that lived and died after the deadline in the Legislature:

Bills that passed

■ Assembly Bill 286 would curtail the sale and use of untraceable “ghost guns,” which are firearm frames or receivers sold as kits or made with 3D printers that, in their unfinished state, are not classified as weapons and do not require serial numbers.

■ Assembly Bill 116 would decriminalize most minor traffic violations and instead make them civil penalties.

■ Assembly Bill 400 would require more than a positive blood test to determine if someone is impaired by THC while driving.

■ Assembly Bill 341 would authorize the state Cannabis Compliance Board to issue licenses for marijuana consumption lounges.

■ Senate Bill 165 would create a new oversight body that would regulate esports competitions in Nevada, similar to how the Nevada Athletic Commission regulates combat sports.

Bills that appear to have died

■ Assembly Bill 380 initially would have required incremental decreases in natural gas use in buildings in Nevada. It was amended to instead require the state’s Public Utilities Commission to open an investigatory docket that would study the role of natural gas in the state’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

■ Senate Bill 367 would have added a 9 percent live entertainment tax to tickets for games played by the Raiders, Golden Knights and Aces.

■ Assembly Bill 276 would have allowed people who win public records access cases in court to recover up to double their legal costs.

■ Assembly Bill 331 would have helped promote affordable housing with guidelines for better project tracking and long-term planning.

■ Assembly Bill 334 would have given communities another way to fund affordable housing projects with fees and payments from developers.

Bills that advanced without an endorsement

■ Assembly Bill 351, the physician-aid-in-dying bill, was referred to the full Assembly without a committee recommendation.

