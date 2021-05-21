Maskless lawmaker muzzled by Assembly vote

Assemblywoman Annie Black, R-Mesquite, was stripped of her right to vote and speak on the floor after she refused to wear a mask as required by the rules of the chamber.

CARSON CITY – As bills moved haltingly through the Legislature Thursday ahead of an end-of-week deadline for passage, the Assembly voted on party lines to sanction one of its own for flouting house rules on mask-wearing and social distancing on the floor.

The censure, which muzzled the offending lawmaker and blocked her from voting but did not remove her from chambers, came amid votes to decriminalize routine traffic tickets and limiting the use of no-knock warrants in the Assembly. The Senate convened but went into an extended afternoon recess without taking up any bills for final passage.

The vote on sanctioning Assemblywoman Annie Black, R-Mesquite, followed remarks the firebrand first-term lawmaker made on the floor Tuesday, challenging continued use of masks in the Legislature in the wake of relaxed guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Black has agitated repeatedly over pandemic restrictions during the session, pushing back on social distancing guidance and other limitations which saw the legislative building closed to the public for most of the session.

A standing Assembly rule still in effect requires unvaccinated members to wear masks and practice social distancing in common areas, committee rooms or chambers when in the presence of others. Under the rule, those found in breach “shall not vote or speak on the floor or committee except to explain and apologize for the breach.”

Black has refused to say whether she has been vaccinated and has claimed the CDC is using the guidance “to coerce people into getting the jab.” Black initially remained in chambers after the 26-16 party line vote against her, sitting maskless at her legislative desk, but was absent from a later afternoon session.

Another Republican lawmaker, Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, R-Sparks, said she was “escorted” off the Assembly floor prior to the start of session for not wearing a mask. Dickman has also not disclosed her vaccination status, saying in a tweet she would “refuse to share my private med info, particularly with politicians.” She participated in the day’s session remotely.

The state Republican Party later issued a statement defending the actions of both lawmakers, accusing the majority Democrats of “playing politics” with pandemic rules “even after the release of more sensible CDC guidelines.”

Tickets decriminalized

The two houses began the day with more than 220 bills scheduled for votes and neither chamber completed its full calendar. Friday is a deadline for most remaining bills to pass in both houses; about 225 bills are exempt from that deadline.

The Assembly approved Assembly Bill 116, a long-sought reform that would decriminalize traffic tickets in the state, reclassifying them as infractions with civil penalties instead of misdemeanors. It passed 38-1 and now moves to the Senate.

Also passing in the Assembly:

— Assembly Bill 358 changes Medicaid eligibility rules for prison inmates, suspending rather than terminating their eligibility during incarceration and requiring that eligibility and coverage be reinstated as soon as possible after their release. It passed 39-2 and moves to the Senate.

— Senate Bill 50 would limit the issuance of no-knock warrants to law enforcement except to protect public or officer safety or prevent destruction of evidence. The bill passed unanimously, as it did previously in the Senate.

Bills scheduled for votes in the Senate included a ban on 3D-printed guns and gun kits that lack serial numbers and a change in rules for use of deadly force by police officers.

Private city study OK’d

In other action, the Senate Legislative Operations and Elections Committee late Wednesday approved a resolution that calls for a special committee to study of so-called innovation zones, which would allow private companies that purchase land to create their own local governments.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 calls for a study of the idea, with monthly meetings until December, when the study committee will submit a report to Gov. Steve Sisolak recommending no action, a bill in the 2023 Legislature or a bill to be considered at a special session before then.

Sisolak championed the idea in his state of the state address in January, but it ran into trouble in the Legislature, with opposition from his fellow Democrats to the concept, despite a high-profile campaign to push the idea. The company Blockchains LLC purchased 67,000 acres in Storey County intending to build a “smart city” based on blockchain technology.

The resolution must be approved by the full Senate and the Assembly.

Late Wednesday, the Senate approved Senate Bill 292, which would allow for straight-ticket voting at the ballot box in partisan elections. It passed on a 12-9 party-line vote, Democrats in favor.

