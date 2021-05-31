‘Right to return’ bill advances toward final vote

Lawmakers completed votes Sunday on helping laid-off gaming and travel workers get their pre-pandemic jobs back as the session’s signature effort on the second to last day of the session.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY – Lawmakers completed votes Sunday on helping laid-off gaming and travel workers get their pre-pandemic jobs back as the session’s signature effort, a mining tax increase to fund education, got an easy ride through committee on the second to last day of the session.

Other bills passing: an early warning system to identify police officers exhibiting biased behavior,

Senate Bill 386, the so-called “right to return” bill for pandemic-affected workers, passed on a party line vote in the Assembly, as it did in the Senate Wednesday. It requires employers in the gaming, hospitality and travel sectors to hire workers who lost jobs in the panmedic to their former positions, with certain conditions. The bill returns to the Senate on whether to concur with an amendment that exempts small employers, such as standalone businesses operating within casinos and resorts.

“This bill protects the people that build the state. They’re the economic engine of Las Vegas, Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, the chair of the Assembly Ways & Means committee who is concluding her 24-year legislative tenure.

“The day that they were all told to stay home from work was probably one of the worst days in the history of Clark County,” Carlton said. “We saw grass growing up in the cracks going down the Las Vegas Strip because no one was driving down it. Two days later, all of them were at food pantries and looking for rental assistance because we literally shut down this state’s industry.”

The business closings “protected a lot of people” and were “the right thing to do,” Carlton added. “Those employees that were good employees the day they were told to stay home are the same employees that get to get their job back if they want it back.”

Also passing the Assembly, Senate Bill 236 would create a system to screen police officers for early signs of bias or other problem behaviors and intervene. It also passed on a party line vote and heads to the governor.

On the eve of the last day of session, both houses worked in fits and starts around remaining committee business to approve bills or concur or not concur with amendments made in the opposing house.

The Senate still had to act on two election reform bills. Assembly Bill 321 would make universal mail-in voting permanent in Nevada, along with other election reforms instituted in 2020 to make voting safer amid the pandemic and expand ballot access. Assembly Bill 126 would potentially make Nevada the first state in the nation to hold a presidential nominating contest, changing the the state’s current caucus system to a primary.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed nearly 190 bills into law, including 14 more on Sunday. Roughly the same name number await his signature. The latest batch of signed bills includes Senate Bill 364, which requires hospitals and emergency care centers to provide training to employees who care for sexual assault victims, inform victims of their right to receive emergency contraception and provide it to them on request.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.