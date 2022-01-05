Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on Capitol attack

Unites States Attorney General Merrick Garland will speak on Wednesday about the unprecedented attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, during the Capitol riot in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Chansley armed himself with a six-foot spear, used his bullhorn to rile up other rioters, spewed threats in the Senate gallery and left a threatening note for then-Vice President Mike Pence, prosecutors noted in a court filing late Tuesday, Nov. 9. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Unites States Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke on Wednesday about the ongoing investigation into the unprecedented attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Those involved must be held accountable, and there is no higher priority for us at the Department of Justice,” Garland said.

As we approach the first anniversary of the insurrection, Garland stressed that the Justice Department’s investigation wouldn’t be completed quickly.

“A full accounting does not suddenly materialize,” Garland said. “To ensure that all those currently responsible are held accountable, we must collect the evidence.”

More than 700 people from all 50 states have been arrested on charges in connection with the violent assault on Jan. 6, according to the Justice Department. Hundreds more are still at large.

“The Department has been clear that expressing a political belief or ideology, no matter how vociferously, is not a crime,” Garland said. “We do not investigate or prosecute people because of their views.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.