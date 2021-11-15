Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill
President Joe Biden signed the bill at a White House ceremony attended by several Nevada lawmakers.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill on Monday to improve roads, bridges, airports and high-speed internet nationwide.
Nevada is expected to receive $4 billion in funding from the bill, and U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, along with Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., attended the signing ceremony.
The bill’s passage was delayed because progressives sought to link it to a larger spending package known as “Build Back Better.” That bill is pending action in the House.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.