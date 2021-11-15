Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden signed the bill at a White House ceremony attended by several Nevada lawmakers.

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law on Monday, Nov. 15, represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden has promised for the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill on Monday to improve roads, bridges, airports and high-speed internet nationwide.

Nevada is expected to receive $4 billion in funding from the bill, and U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, along with Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., attended the signing ceremony.

The bill’s passage was delayed because progressives sought to link it to a larger spending package known as “Build Back Better.” That bill is pending action in the House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

