Attorney appointed to replace ex-Judge Tobiasson

October 19, 2021 - 4:27 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Attorney Cybill Dotson was appointed Tuesday to replace ex-Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson, who resigned in April as she faced ethics charges.

Dotson, of Qualey Law Group, was one of three finalists from 14 applicants seeking to complete Tobiasson’s term on the Las Vegas Justice Court bench.

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday voted in favor of Dotson over two attorneys from the county’s public defender’s office, although commissioners said they were impressed by the entire slate of finalists.

Commissioner Ross Miller said that Dotson had a wealth of civil experience, particularly in landlord-tenant law, which would be useful as Southern Nevada faces an eviction crisis.

Justice Court handles misdemeanors, traffic matters, felony arraignments, civil disputes under $15,000, small claims and landlord-tenant disputes. The job pays $163,752.

Dotson will assume a term that expires in January 2023. The position will be up for election in November 2022.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

