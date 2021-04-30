Las Vegas judge facing ethics charge to resign

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson has agreed to resign, rather than face ethics charges from a state disciplinary board.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson presides during the conclusion of a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on May 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson agreed to resign, rather than fight ethics charges alleging that she became improperly involved in a double murder investigation and was affiliated with an organized crime figure, according a document filed with the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.

Her resignation is set to take effect next week, the document states, and Tobiasson “further stipulates that after vacating her judicial office she will neither seek nor accept judicial office in the state of Nevada at any time in the future, nor will she undertake or perform any duty with the definition of ‘Judge.’”

Tobiasson faced a long list of allegations after the commission said she urged Metropolitan Police Department detectives to investigate a clothing store where her daughter worked, which Tobiasson believed was a front for an unlicensed club where teens drank, used drugs and engaged in prostitution.

The commission alleged that Tobiasson failed to comply with and uphold the law, and allowed family interests and relations to influence her conduct.

Lawyers for Tobiasson accuse the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline of flouting its own regulations and procedures in an effort to disparage the judge.

Neither Tobiasson nor her attorneys could immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.

