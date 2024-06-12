98°F
Attorney, assemblywoman lead in Commission District C primaries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 8:46 pm
 

An attorney and a state assemblywoman are leading in their primary races for County Commission C seat in November.

Preliminary primary election results showed Republican candidate April Becker leading with 69.9 percent of the vote, ahead of Thomas Wagner, 20.6 percent and Gail Powers, 9.6 percent. Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Alexrod was ahead of Hunter Cain in the Democratic primary, holding 71.6 percent of the vote. Cain had 28.4 percent of the vote.

The seat, which represents a portion of the northwest valley, opened after Commissioner Ross Miller announced he would not seek reelection.

In Commission District A, Republican candidate Ryan Hamilton was leading Michael Thomas with 61.8 percent of the vote.

The winner will face Commissioner Michael Naft, who did not face a primary challenger, in November.

A county commission seat hasn’t been won by a Republican candidate since 2008.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

