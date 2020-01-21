Clark County consents to refugee resettlement

The Clark County Commission is the latest government agency to formally accept refugees, complying with a recent White House executive order.

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday agreed to welcome refugees into the county and followed other Las Vegas Valley cities in signing off on a formality now required by the White House.

“Several jurisdictions have already signed letters and sent to the administration a letter of consent for refugee resettlement,” Commissioner Justin Jones noted prior to a vote that garnered brief discussion and no public response.

In September, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that required state and local jurisdictions to give written consent before refugees may be resettled in that jurisdiction. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak authorized the state to accept refugees in December.

The cities of Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Reno are among Nevada cities to also provide the necessary consent.

Jones said that Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, which assists with refugee resettlement, had requested the county to join by also affirming its willingness to work with them and other agencies that help refugees start new lives in the community.

More than 675 refugees moved into Nevada in 2018, according to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, and about 2,800 refugees have resettled in Clark County since 2014, according to Deacon Tom Roberts, the agency’s president and CEO.

Resettlement agencies must conduct quarterly consultations with state and local government officials including the state refugee coordinator and public health, welfare, social services, public safety and public education officials, according to a county staff report.

