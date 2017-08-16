ad-fullscreen
Clark County DA Steve Wolfson announces re-election bid

By Colton Lochhead Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2017 - 10:33 am
 
Updated August 16, 2017 - 10:39 am

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson announced in a statement Wednesday that he plans to run for re-election.

Wolfson had been considered a potential Democratic candidate for the Nevada attorney general race in 2018, and Wolfson acknowledged in the statement that he’d been approached for other potential races.

“However, I initiated many very important reforms for the District Attorney’s office that I want to continue to implement,” Wolfson said. “The breadth of my legal career has allowed me to bring to the office a unique perspective to better improve law enforcement from several angles with creative solutions.”

Wolfson was appointed district attorney in 2012 and retained the seat in 2014. Before that, he served nearly eight years on the Las Vegas City Council.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

 

