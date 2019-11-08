72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Clark County, national partner mount effort to accelerate adoptions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2019 - 5:18 pm
 

Clark County’s child welfare agency is collaborating with a nonprofit in hopes of placing over the next year more than 70 foster children who statistics indicate would otherwise have difficulty finding adoptive homes.

Teenagers, siblings of three or more and those with medical needs often face additional challenges in being adopted, county officials said Thursday at a news conference announcing the partnership.

In response, the county’s Department of Family Services is partnering with The Adoption Exchange to launch two evidence-based programs to enhance recruitment efforts and to give families hands-on training before and after adoption to help their children heal from past trauma.

“By implementing these programs, we can decrease the amount of time youth wait in foster care, connect every child with a caring adult and sustain these relationships for a lifetime,” said Jessica Roe, Nevada director of programs for The Adoption Exchange.

The nonprofit, headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, said it has placed nearly 10,000 children in states where it operates since its founding in 1983. Fifty-three percent were members of minority groups and 81 percent were at least 9 years old.

There are roughly 3,000 children in Clark County foster care, and about 500 are adopted yearly, according to the county. But approximately 100 kids in the system are waiting for adoption today.

Roe said they plan to serve at least 72 youths this year. The goal of the collaboration is to fully scale the programs to ultimately target each eligible child in county foster care and accelerate the time it takes for those at highest risk to find a permanent home.

County Commissioners Lawrence Weekly and Justin Jones addressed the joint effort with reporters. Both say they have experience with foster care and adoption: Weekly was a product of the system and Jones has two adopted children.

“I’m a prime example that if you just give a kid an opportunity, if you just give a kid that exposure, who knows, they could be a county commissioner,” Weekly joked.

Beyond adopting a son and daughter, Jones said he has also practiced as an attorney pro bono for Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. representing children in the foster care system.

Anyone considering adopting a child can go to ClarkCountyNV.gov/adoption or call 702-455-0800 for more information.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST