Clark County OKs $1.5B final general fund budget

Clark County lawmakers approved a nearly $1.53 billion final general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday.

Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Clark County lawmakers approved a nearly $1.53 billion final general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday.

In doing so, the county commission also authorized creating and funding 54 positions, including 18 fire department jobs to staff a new firehouse, according to a county staff report.

The spending plan for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, leaves almost $5 million available for county officials to decide whether to fund new programs or more positions in the near future.

But with $30 million tied to the potential impacts of pending state legislation, the county will wait to determine how to proceed with its projected extra revenue until the end of the present session when the potential costs are known.

“I think on behalf of the whole board, we truly, truly appreciate all that the fiscal staff has endured and executed well,” Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said during a brief budget presentation.

The budget represents a $12.4 million increase from the tentative spending plan approved in late March, due in part to a slight uptick in property tax revenue, according to the presentation given by Chief Financial Officer Jessica Colvin.

Projected expenses also rose $7.5 million to $1.52 billion, with minor increases for public safety, health and welfare, courts and other departments where the county also created positions.

After an uncertain fiscal year overshadowed by the pandemic, the county’s projected 18 percent budget growth over the current fiscal year is fueled by expected increases in sales taxes, gaming license fees and room tax collections.

While the budget is a sign that officials anticipate a steady economic recovery from deep cuts forced by the pandemic, it is also a reminder that millions of dollars were lost during the public health crisis, including room and sales taxes and gaming license fees.

The county will now file its final budget with the state, which it must do by June 1.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.