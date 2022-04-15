Clark County wants to know what you think about marijuana lounges

The public is encouraged to weigh in as the Clark County Commission on Tuesday discusses regulations for the nascent marijuana consumption lounge industry.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The public is encouraged to weigh in as the Clark County Commission on Tuesday discusses regulations for the nascent marijuana consumption lounge industry, set into motion by state approval last year.

The meeting at 2 p.m. inside commission chambers, at the Clark County Government Center, is expected to include presentations by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board and county Department of Business License.

Consumption lounges will provide locals and tourists with places to consume marijuana.

Although the state will set rules for the establishments, local governments may strengthen those regulations if they wish. The county has yet to adopt laws governing consumption lounges, and the public meeting is part of the process toward eventually bringing an ordinance in front of commissioners.

County officials, who are also seeking input from the marijuana industry, say that talks will cover the timing and implementation of regulations, limits on the number of lounges that may exist, hours of operation, distance requirements, neighborhood notices and what type of entertainment to allow inside the establishments, among other things.

The county’s government center is located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The meeting will also be shown live on Clark County Television and the county’s Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Twitch accounts.

