COVID vaccines offered to children, adults at Las Vegas Ballpark
COVID-19 vaccines were administered Saturday at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
COVID-19 vaccines were administered Saturday at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
The home of the Las Vegas Aviators at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin hosted a free vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccinations were available to adults and children 12 or older by appointment. Walk-up vaccinations were also offered while supplies lasted.
Raffle prizes, including Aviators tickets, were offered. All vaccinations came with a free Aviators hat.
The two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for children, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine were available, according to a release from Clark County.
A Review-Journal photographer said lines were 10 people or less at the vaccination stations when she photographed part of the event from 9 to 11 a.m.
Other upcoming vaccine clinics
— 2-7:45 p.m. June 10-13 and June 17-20 at Allegiant Stadium, Modelo Cantina Club.
— 10 a.m.-noon June 12 at Clark County Fire Station 38, 1755 Silver Hawk Ave.
— 7-10 p.m. June 14 at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, A-Lot, west parking lot off Sirius Avenue.