COVID vaccines offered to children, adults at Las Vegas Ballpark

Joel Ferrell, 13, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Essie Webb during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tyler Straily, 14, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Alondra Contreras during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After getting the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, Joe Kimoto, 12, learns batting skills during free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mike Shannon, county liason for Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, teaches batting skills to Joe Kimoto, 12, who just received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Alex Dixon races to the finish line after getting the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Catalina Ludwig, 8, left, and Emma Ludwig, 13, pose for photos taken by their mom, Lianna Ludwig, after Emma got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ian Gross, 15, volunteers during a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mike Shannon, county liason for Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, teaches batting skills to Joe Kimoto, 12, who just received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Joe Kimoto, 12, who just received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, rounds the bases during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Avery Haren, 12, who just received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, reaches home plate while volunteer Deacon Nausler times her during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Peyton Dixon, 12, who just received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, fist bumps Distin Romero, Silverado High School baseball coach and volunteer, during a free clinic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The clinic, put on by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and partnerships including the Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Aviators, offered baseball-themed incentives for children who got vaccinated. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

COVID-19 vaccines were administered Saturday at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The home of the Las Vegas Aviators at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin hosted a free vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccinations were available to adults and children 12 or older by appointment. Walk-up vaccinations were also offered while supplies lasted.

Raffle prizes, including Aviators tickets, were offered. All vaccinations came with a free Aviators hat.

The two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for children, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine were available, according to a release from Clark County.

A Review-Journal photographer said lines were 10 people or less at the vaccination stations when she photographed part of the event from 9 to 11 a.m.

Other upcoming vaccine clinics

— 2-7:45 p.m. June 10-13 and June 17-20 at Allegiant Stadium, Modelo Cantina Club.

— 10 a.m.-noon June 12 at Clark County Fire Station 38, 1755 Silver Hawk Ave.

— 7-10 p.m. June 14 at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, A-Lot, west parking lot off Sirius Avenue.