Deadline to apply for Assefa’s assembly seat noon Tuesday

The Clark County Commission will appoint the successor to the Assembly District 42 seat, which covers about 68,000 people in the unincorporated Spring Valley.

Assemblyman Alexander Assefa, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during an Education Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The deadline to apply for the seat in the state Assembly recently vacated by Alexander Assefa is noon Tuesday.

Assefa resigned Jan. 12 amid a police investigation into allegations of misused campaign funds and whether he actually lived in the district that he served since 2018.

By law, the Clark County Commission will appoint the successor to the Assembly District 42 seat, which covers about 68,000 people in the unincorporated Spring Valley area including a large population of Ethiopians. The appointee’s term will last until November 2022.

Applications are available at ClarkCountyNV.gov/AD42app and may be emailed to Katie Walpole at Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov or delivered to the county manager’s office at the county government center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Eligible applicants must reside in the district and be a Democrat, the same political party as the resigned lawmaker.

The commission is expected to appoint Assefa’s successor during its Feb. 2 meeting, where officials are also scheduled to appoint a replacement for former state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, who joined President Joe Biden’s administration.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.