52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County

Fire chief retires; was elected to state Senate in November

Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Qu ...
Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Queen Anunay talk to the media as firefighters pack at the Clark County Fire Department Training Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in preparation to assist with raging wildfires in Southern California. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas officially awarded 2027 CFP championship game
New Costco in Las Vegas faces hearing on development pact
New Clark County School Board trustee Lydia Dominguez speaks during a school board meeting Mond ...
‘Conservative outcry’: Parental rights advocates feel betrayed by new CCSD trustee
Flu, COVID, RSV activity still high in Clark County, officials say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2025 - 3:11 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2025 - 4:57 pm

After almost five years as the chief of the Clark County Fire Department, John Steinbeck has retired, the county announced in a Facebook post on Friday.

Steinbeck, who spent 34 years with the department, was elected in November to be the Republican state senator for District 18 in northwest Las Vegas.

“From leading technical rescues to serving on FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue team during 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, his contributions have been extraordinary,” the county said in the Facebook post. “Chief Steinbeck also provided compassionate leadership following the Route 91 tragedy, coordinating vital recovery efforts.”

Steinbeck was first promoted to chief in February 2020, according to a bio on Clark County’s website.

The county announced that Billy Samuels will now serve as acting chief.

The 120-day session of the 2025 Nevada Legislature begins on Feb. 3.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES