Fire chief retires; was elected to state Senate in November

John Steinbeck, who had served as chief of the Clark County Fire Department since 2020, was elected to the state Senate in November.

Flu, COVID, RSV activity still high in Clark County, officials say

New Costco in Las Vegas faces hearing on development pact

Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Queen Anunay talk to the media as firefighters pack at the Clark County Fire Department Training Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in preparation to assist with raging wildfires in Southern California. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After almost five years as the chief of the Clark County Fire Department, John Steinbeck has retired, the county announced in a Facebook post on Friday.

Steinbeck, who spent 34 years with the department, was elected in November to be the Republican state senator for District 18 in northwest Las Vegas.

“From leading technical rescues to serving on FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue team during 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, his contributions have been extraordinary,” the county said in the Facebook post. “Chief Steinbeck also provided compassionate leadership following the Route 91 tragedy, coordinating vital recovery efforts.”

Steinbeck was first promoted to chief in February 2020, according to a bio on Clark County’s website.

The county announced that Billy Samuels will now serve as acting chief.

The 120-day session of the 2025 Nevada Legislature begins on Feb. 3.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.